Browns Are Foolishly Changing Their Great Uniforms in 2020

In some unpleasant news today, Adam Schefter is reporting the Cleveland Browns will be ditching their current uniforms come the 2020 season.

Browns will be changing their uniforms before the 2020 season. Asked if the helmets also would change along with the uniforms, Browns’ owner Dee Haslam said: “No. No. Never (laughter). Absolutely never.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2019

As anyone who has watched the Browns lately knows, this is a major blow. Yeah, they are keeping the helmets, but the Browns have some of the best uniforms in all of sports. The colors stick out, the font pops, and dare I say, the jerseys are rather slimming for the big guys.

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku leaps for a pass from Baker Mayfield at Cleveland Stadium vs the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 7, 2018. pic.twitter.com/hrV3Z8yG58 — Mike Payne (@sportsMPP62) July 28, 2019

The Cleveland #Browns will get new uniforms before the 2020 season, per @AdamSchefter. However, Browns’ owner Dee Haslam stated their helmets would “absolutely never” change. pic.twitter.com/ZlMfDQdBaE — NFL Latest (@UpToDate1NFL) July 29, 2019

The brown top and bottom combination is even closing the gap on the Chargers’ all-time great powder blue uniforms. The orange is also a great choice for alternatives. Cleveland, as you can see, has even mastered the boring white by adding some flashy brown pants to it.

This is not to say the new uniforms will be ugly, but if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. And these are not broke.