Golf

Jena Sims Wardrobe Malfunction on Private Jet

Jena Sims

Jena Sims Wardrobe Malfunction on Private Jet

Golf

Jena Sims Wardrobe Malfunction on Private Jet

By 28 minutes ago

By: |

Jena Sims was elated after her boyfriend Brooks Koepka won the WGC-FedEX St. Jude Invitational on Sunday. Sims and Koepka celebrated by flying home on a private jet with some pals. Unfortunately, her clothes didn’t make it unscathed.

Jena Sims

And here’s what happened on the flight:

Jena Sims

Whoops. I’m fairly certain that’s not going to come out. Still, it doesn’t look like she’s too bothered by it, after all, her boyfriend just won yet another big tournament.

Sims is clearly all about traveling around with and supporting Koepka on his journey as one of the top golfers in the world. This is just the latest example.

View this post on Instagram

Yea, I’m on my way… See you in 15! 😄

A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on

View this post on Instagram

On cloud wine 🍷🖤

A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on

View this post on Instagram

Lady and the Champ 💚🏆

A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on

View this post on Instagram

I lava you

A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on

, , , Golf

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home