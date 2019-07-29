MLB Trade Deadline Rumors: Latest on Noah Syndergaard, Trevor Bauer, and More

Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is only a few days away and we’re keeping you up to date on all the crazy news flying around. Here’s a look at all the latest MLB trade rumors.

Noah Syndergaard still being shopped

The New York Mets landed Marcus Stroman on Sunday but that doesn’t mean they’re done shopping Noah Syndergaard. New York is still trying to move Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler but the price for “Thor” remains incredibly high.

The Padres are interested in Syndergaard and remain in a great position to land him, but the cost may be too much:

The #Padres are not optimistic about acquiring Noah Syndergaard in a trade with the #Mets, believing the pricetag remains too steep for their taste. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 29, 2019

The Braves, Astros and Yankees have all been connected to him as well.

Syndergaard is currently having the worst year of his career, posting a 7-5 record with a 4.33 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 126 strikeouts in 126.2 innings. Still, he he’s got phenomenal raw stuff and in the right situation could be a legitimate ace. But right now the Mets may need to drop their asking price to move him.

Trevor Bauer may have hurt trade value

In a completely unsurprising move, Trevor Bauer had an outburst on the pitching mound Sunday. Bauer hurled a ball out of the park when Indians manager Terry Francona walked out to pull him from the game. There is feeling around the league that Bauer may have damaged his trade value with that little outburst.

Lots and lots of industry speculation about how much this incident affects Bauer’s trade value. Ugly. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 28, 2019

Bauer took his eighth loss on Sunday, dropping his record to 9-8 with a 3.79 ERA.

Bauer is due for a raise in arbitration this offseason but can become a free agent after the 2020 season. A number of teams have inquired about his availability and — like Syndergaard — he’s been linked to the Padres. The Yankees are also a potential landing spot now that Stroman is taken.

Mets like Manuel Margot

As mentioned, the Padres and Mets have exchanged proposals for a trade for Syndergaard. One player the teams have discussed as a piece of the team is Manuel Margot.

Padres-Mets have talked extensively about Syndergaard, and Manuel Margot has been a part of that. Mets need up-the-middle help — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 28, 2019

Margot is a speedy 24-year-old center fielder who has played much better over the past few weeks. The former top prospect has hit .267 in July with a .397 on-base percentage and an OPS of .930. He’s also an outstanding defender and has stolen 15 bases in 16 attempts this season.

The Mets desperately need help up the middle of the diamond, and adding Margot would be a solid start to rebuilding that part of the team.

Four teams in on Edwin Diaz

The Mets could be willing to trade closer Edwin Diaz, and four teams are reportedly interested in his services. The Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays and Blue Jays are all looking to acquire him.

Hearing the Braves, Dodgers. Rays and Blue Jays on Edwin Diaz. If Jays get Diaz they may look to flip him for prospects from the Braves. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) July 28, 2019

The Boston Red Sox are also a team that would make sense for the 25-year-old closer due to the fact that he’s under team control through the 2022 season.

Diaz has been a bust this year after being traded to the Mets. He was the 2018 American League Reliever of the Year and an All-Star for the Seattle Mariners, but has come nowhere near matching that level this season.

In 43 appearances in 2019, Diaz is 1-6 with 22 saves in 26 chances. He has posted a 4.95 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP, with 61 strikeouts and 13 walks in 39.1 innings.

Yankees willing to trade Miguel Andujar and Clint Frazier

The New York Yankees are reportedly willing to move Miguel Andujar and/or Clint Frazier in a trade to acquire a starting pitcher. They also reportedly aren’t willing to include pitching prospect Deivi Garcia in any deal, unless they would be receiving Syndergaard in return.

Andujar and Frazier are both young players who have had success at the major league level. Including them in a deal would certainly help the Yankees land a good starting pitcher.

Zack Wheeler almost certain to be traded

Yes, another Mets update. With Stroman on board, the Mets are almost certain to trade righty Zack Wheeler before the deadline. Wheeler will be a free agent after the season and the Mets are highly unlikely to get a contract extension done with him.

Some Mets information, per sources. The plan is to hold on to Marcus Stroman, not flip him. They are increasingly unlikely to sign Zack Wheeler to a contract extension. The likelihood is strong they deal at least one of Wheeler and Noah Syndergaard. They’ve hijacked the market. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 29, 2019

Both Wheeler and Syndergaard are on the block, but it’s more likely Wheeler goes because Syndergaard is under team control for two more seasons. There is also a chance the Mets package Wheeler and Edwin Diaz in a deal but those are just ideas that have been kicked around.

The 29-year-old Wheeler is 7-6 this season with a 4.71 ERA, and a 1.27 WHIP in 20 starts. He has posted 137 strikeouts against 34 walks in 124.1 innings pitched.

The A’s, Astros, Braves and Red Sox have all inquired about Wheeler.

Robbie Ray could be on the move

Robbie Ray took the loss for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday but pitched well. He tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while striking out 11. It was a good audition for teams potentially looking to make a move for Ray.

So far this season the 27-year-old lefty is 9-7 with a 3.91 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP in 23 starts. He has posted 173 strikeouts against 58 Walks in 129.0 innings.

Ray has been a popular name on the trade market this season. He’s under team control through the 2020 season and could be great with a good team around him. The Mets, Twins, Brewers, Yankees, Phillies and Astros have all been connected to Ray.