Noah Syndergaard is Having Fun With Trade Deadline Rumors

Noah Syndergaard is the most prominent name being tossed around in rumors surrounding baseball’s trade deadline, and it appears the 26-year-old is having a little fun with all the speculation.

The New York Mets have been in discussions with a number of teams about Syndergaard and he clearly has heard about it. Over the last few days he’s tweeted about it a few times:

I mean, at least he’s got a sense of humor about it.

Syndergaard is currently having the worst year of his career, posting a 7-5 record with a 4.33 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 126 strikeouts in 126.2 innings. Still, he he’s got phenomenal raw stuff and in the right situation could be a legitimate ace. Maybe he’ll find that situation over the next few days.

