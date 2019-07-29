Odell Beckham Jr., Landon Collins, Josh Norman, and Steve Smith? Dave Gettleman Must Be a Bad Breaker Upper

The NFL offseason is a cold, dark place where everyone is scraping the bowl for football content. Consequently, we’ve been treated to months of stories about Odell Beckham Jr. feeling jilted in the Giants divorce, and now we’ve got a similar story from Landon Collins:

Josh Norman and Steve Smith have been like this for years too. Four’s a trend. It’s pretty clear what’s going on here: Dave Gettleman is a bad breaker upper. Remember the episode of Seinfeld where Elaine is out with her new boyfriend, and things keep happening like where a woman shows up from out of nowhere to throw coffee in his face? Gettleman must say the things you don’t mean, but mean them: