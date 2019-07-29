Pat McAfee Joining ESPN, Details on Roles

Pat McAfee is joining ESPN in a role that will see him in the college football announcing booth on Thursday nights and make studio appearances on shows including Get Up. The news was broken by McAfee’s new colleague Adam Schefter.

McAfee joins the booth with Adam Amin and former Colts teammate Matt Hasselbeck; while it remains to be seen what it looks like in practice, in theory it should be an energetic broadcast that can create some buzz while running opposite the NFL Thursday Night Football juggernaut.

While this isn’t part of the formal announcement, it would hardly be surprising if McAfee’s responsibilities at ESPN extend to the relaunch of the XFL in 2020. McAfee is already part of the WWE Universe and we have long been speculating that he would be a part of XFL coverage in some capacity.

As we said back in April when we opined that bringing McAfee aboard was a move ESPN should make, this is a fun hire. McAfee loves football and he is an enthusiastic voice who connects with fans.