Roundup: Miley Cyrus Not Performing At VMAs, VICE in Talks to Buy Refinery29, Triple H Turned 50

Miley Cyrus, who won’t perform at MTV VMAs after they snubbed her music videos from nominations … A 16-year-old won $3 million playing Fortnite … Tyreek Hill acknowledges he has to work on his life skills … Another week, another alligator in Chicago … “Inside San Francisco’s high stakes underground dice scene” … Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s dog was struck and killed by a car in Manhattan … “more than half the beaches in the United States have had potentially unsafe levels of fecal bacteria at some point in 2018″ … The Syracuse alumni TBT team, managed by Montag Group agent Kevin Belbey, drew a big homecoming audience … One dead after train crashes with vehicle in New Hampshire … Gizmodo union not happy with new owners putting an ‘oddly worded’ survey up on Deadspin … Dianna Russini got Katie Nolan into LeBron’s ESPYs after-party by saying she was Rose Lavelle.

Never thought I’d borderline tear up about the story of two loons raising a mallard duckling but here we are [Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel]

A lot of people in MLB aren’t surprised Bryce Harper is not living up to his $330 million contract [Bleacher Report]

Great story about how a cheese company in Wisconsin has enacted things like transportation and childcare to attract workers [CNN]

VICE is in talks to buy Refinery29 [WSJ]

Buzzfeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith’s 15-year-old son writes about what it’s like to have a dad who’s online all the time [Buzzfeed]

Interesting story about how cars got banned, unbanned, and banned again in a part of Madrid [Jalopnik]

Triple H turned 50 over the weekend; here’s a playlist of some of his biggest moments in WWE

A very fun reaction to hearing Free Bird for the first time