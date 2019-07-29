The Internet Had Too Much Fun Watching Stephen A. Smith vs. Michael Irvin

It was Stephen A. Smith vs. Michael Irvin day on First Take. And they made some noise during their workday. Irvin got worked up again, and Smith had a few tirades. Here are some of the top tweets about the showdown:

ESPN producers watching Michael Irvin and Stephen A Smith on First Take:

pic.twitter.com/izw2qJR1Bl — Jason Gendron (@JasonGendron16) July 29, 2019

michael irvin over there sweating like river pic.twitter.com/EADCa9mblR — Joseph Lincoln (@Elderleo3) July 29, 2019

This Stephen A Smith and Michael Irvin segment on #getup legitimately looks like Stephen A is scared 😂 . Can’t blame him. #ESPN #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/xH4EDsE1iX — 𝕁𝕠𝕤𝕙 🦅#FlyEaglesFly (@JoshHubama) July 29, 2019

Michael Irvin and Stephen A smith got me dying rn 💀💀 this how I look talking about sports 10 beers in — Yves Luchese (@_Villematic) July 29, 2019

Stephen A got some nerve to ask anybody specially Michael Irvin whats wrong with your voice pic.twitter.com/KJjwj6aJiY — JavyWallBanger (@javydel0684) July 29, 2019

Michael Irvin after this segment be like.. pic.twitter.com/lIRNAaolHF — John Smith (@John_31s) July 24, 2019

Michael Irvin just set off a car alarm outside my building. — Craig Bass (@CraigBass1533) July 29, 2019

@stephenasmith rarely loses a debate, but Michael Irvin is turning my man into barbecue chicken this morning… — . (@DamnHeArrogant) July 29, 2019

You can’t blame these internet users from enjoying today’s edition of First Take, either. If you are going to watch a sports debate on television, you might as well hope for the extreme. Smith and Irvin are so good together, they may even need their own show. Now, I don’t know how Smith can fit that into his schedule, but it’s Stephen A., so there is a way.

Bring us more, ESPN!