The Internet Had Too Much Fun Watching Stephen A. Smith vs. Michael Irvin

It was Stephen A. Smith vs. Michael Irvin day on First Take. And they made some noise during their workday. Irvin got worked up again, and Smith had a few tirades. Here are some of the top tweets about the showdown:
You can’t blame these internet users from enjoying today’s edition of First Take, either. If you are going to watch a sports debate on television, you might as well hope for the extreme. Smith and Irvin are so good together, they may even need their own show. Now, I don’t know how Smith can fit that into his schedule, but it’s Stephen A., so there is a way.
Bring us more, ESPN!
Comments