Steve Ballmer is Open to Changing Clippers' Name and Logo

Steve Ballmer is willing to change everything up with his Los Angeles Clippers. After landing Paul George and Kawhi Leonard this summer, Ballmer announced plans to build the Clippers a new arena in Inglewood. Now he’s even willing to consider rebranding the entire franchise.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Ballmer said the following about changing the perception of the franchise and potentially using a rebrand to do that:

“We have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to really step our identity up another level. I don’t anticipate making a change, but we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and that is the kind of thing you somehow do in consultation with your fans.”

So it sounds like fans would be involved in any kind of rebrand.

Ballmer emphatically stated that he wouldn’t move the franchise out of LA, so it’s probably time to put those rumors to bed.

The Clippers name has never really made sense in Los Angeles. When the Buffalo Braves relocated to San Diego in 1978, they were renamed the Clippers because San Diego had strong ties to sport of sailing. Former owner Donald Sterling just decided to keep the name when he purchased the team and moved it to Los Angeles in 1984.

It’s always been an odd name to have in LA. That doesn’t mean Ballmer is going to change it, but he seems open to the idea.