VIDEO: Michael Irvin Got Worked Up on First Take Again

Michael Irvin was always a man of passion and extreme emotion dating back to his playing days. He continues to be driven by that passion today; while he no longer battles on the football field, he’s joined several dozen former players on the debating field as a talk show guest.

Whenever Irving appears on First Take, sparks fly as he goes to war with Stephen A. Smith. It was no different on Monday morning, as Irving got quite worked up over the Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott. The sweat was flying.

.@michaelirvin88 is on Zeke's side when it comes to sitting out to get his money … and he had to stand up to prove his point 😅 pic.twitter.com/4NYJBfkIC4 — First Take (@FirstTake) July 29, 2019

It takes a lot for Stephen A. to be taken aback, but here we are. Later on, Irving drew the ire of Smith after comparing this year’s Browns team to the Big 3 era down in Miami with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. An interesting take, to say the least, but I’ll let Smith explain his thoughts in his usual manner.

Nothing like these two going at it on a Monday morning to get the juices flowing. Irving might want to think about ditching the jacket like Smith, otherwise he’ll have to change before the show is done.