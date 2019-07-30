A.J. Green Expected to Miss a Few Regular Season Games After Ankle Surgery

A.J. Green underwent surgery on his injured left ankle on Tuesday and the Cincinnati Bengals wideout is expected to miss a few regular season games as he recovers.

#Bengals WR AJ Green underwent a minor ankle procedure this morning to clean it out after his injury, sources say. The timeline should remain the same and Week 1 is still possible. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2019

ZAC says Green to miss some regular-season games — Geoff Hobson (@GeoffHobsonCin) July 30, 2019

The confirmation from Bengals head coach Zac Taylor that Green will, indeed, miss regular season games is a huge blow to the team. The expected timeline for his recovery is six-to-eight weeks.

When healthy, the 30-year-old Green is still one of the best receivers in football, a seven-time Pro Bowler, and a two-time Second-team All-Pro. He dealt with a toe injury for a few weeks last season and was forced onto season-ending injured reserve on December 5. As a result, he only posted 46 receptions for 694 yards and six touchdowns in 2018.

Not much is expected of the Bengals in 2019, and having their best player get injured early in training camp isn’t going to help things much. This is a serious blow to the team.