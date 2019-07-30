The Toronto Blue Jays Have Assembled All the Large Baseball Sons

Bo Bichette made his major league debut for the Toronto on Monday night. The 21-year-old shortstop collected a single in his first at-bat. He is, of course, the son of Dante Bichette, one of the most 1990s of all the 1990s players.

Bichette’s keystone combination partner was Cavan Biggio, son of Craig. In left field was Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The team’s accumulation of second-generation talent is nothing new. The takeover may not be complete. Kacy Clemens is a first baseman currently in Single-A.

Still, it’s quite remarkable to see a field where 1/3 of defenders came from a player whose Fleer card would be a hot commodity around the neighborhood and send you racing to the nearest Beckett.

And frankly, it is fantastic.

The Blue Jays, for lack of a better word, stink right now. But the future is bright and built upon great genes.

Guerrero, 20, is the most vaunted of the group and has already delighted the baseball world with an epic Home Run Derby performance. He’s hit 10 longballs and posted a .259/.336./.420 slash line in 77 games. Biggio has blasted eight dingers with a .216/.347/.386 in 52 contests. Bichette just got started.

Toronto has long said they did not set out to create the next generation of the National League All-Star team from Ken Griffey Jr. Baseball. But perhaps there are some benefits.

A former player-turned-scout told CBS:

“Growing up with the game and having that major-league taste around players, you become driven and usually have more confidence than others who have not been around that atmosphere.”

Perhaps the craziest part of all this is that all three fathers were so good. Biggio and Guerrero are in the Hall of Fame. Bichette is in the top-250 all time in batting average, slugging, OPS, total bases, doubles, home runs and RBI.

It’d still be cool if there were three sons of situational bullpen guys, but the quality of dad-ing here pushes it to the next level.

Hard to imagine a mid-30s guy or gal out there who isn’t innately drawn to the Large Adult Sons of Toronto.