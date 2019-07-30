Tyreek Hill Leaves Field on Cart After Hard Hit at Chiefs Camp [UPDATE]

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to replicate their immense offensive success of last season. Tyreek Hill is a big part of that; he’s as fast as they come in the NFL, and plays a key role in Andy Reid’s offense.
They also hope to come out of training camp with no injuries, and Hill might have not escaped that. Reports out of Chiefs camp indicate Hill went down after a hard hit from a teammate, and limped to the medical tent.
This was the hit. It’s hard to see how Hill managed to hurt his leg, as reports are suggesting.
This would be a big loss for the Chiefs if Hill misses any substantial time. He’s as irreplaceable as any offensive centerpiece in the NFL. Very few players can do what he does. Hill later was seen leaving practice on a cart, which isn’t a great sign.
This is an ongoing story, and we’ll update as more information becomes available.
UPDATE: Adam Schefter reports Hill suffered a bruised quad, and is expected to be fine.
