Tyreek Hill Leaves Field on Cart After Hard Hit at Chiefs Camp [UPDATE]

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to replicate their immense offensive success of last season. Tyreek Hill is a big part of that; he’s as fast as they come in the NFL, and plays a key role in Andy Reid’s offense.

They also hope to come out of training camp with no injuries, and Hill might have not escaped that. Reports out of Chiefs camp indicate Hill went down after a hard hit from a teammate, and limped to the medical tent.

Here at #Chiefs camp. Tyreek Hill just limped off the field with trainers after a hard hit from Bashaud Breeland on a pbu. Now in the medical tent having his right leg looked at. Hill was slow to get up after the hit, then gingerly walked off — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) July 30, 2019

This was the hit. It’s hard to see how Hill managed to hurt his leg, as reports are suggesting.

This is the Breeland hit on Hill. pic.twitter.com/nvh6bFEEBO — Scott Mahurin (@Esinem79) July 30, 2019

This would be a big loss for the Chiefs if Hill misses any substantial time. He’s as irreplaceable as any offensive centerpiece in the NFL. Very few players can do what he does. Hill later was seen leaving practice on a cart, which isn’t a great sign.

Tyreek Hill is headed out of practice in the front seat of the cart. Looked like he injured his right leg on a PBU Bashaud Breeland. pic.twitter.com/rnADIa8EMe — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2019

This is an ongoing story, and we’ll update as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Adam Schefter reports Hill suffered a bruised quad, and is expected to be fine.