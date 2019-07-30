Andrew Luck Struggling With Lingering Calf Strain

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck missed Colts’ training camp practice on Tuesday with what appears to be a lingering calf strain.

The injury doesn’t seem to be all that threatening, but the Colts held him out the last two days as a precaution. Although it may not be that serious, it has been lingering for the last two months.

This Andrew Luck calf injury has been an issue for more than two months. #Colts https://t.co/0V2Tjhf2Ri — Evan Silva (@evansilva) July 30, 2019

As Evan Silva pointed out, Luck originally tweaked the calf during the Colts’ offseason program in May and was shut down for the rest of the team’s offseason workouts as a precaution.

This is when word first emerged of Luck battling a calf injury. May 21: https://t.co/mRrCzHId64 — Evan Silva (@evansilva) July 30, 2019

Luck addressed the calf injury after practice Tuesday morning.

Andrew Luck on his calf/lower leg injury: pic.twitter.com/OU3hGOcESd — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) July 30, 2019

Injuries have hampered Luck over the last several years. Before the calf strain, he missed all of 2017 after undergoing shoulder surgery; he had originally injured it in a snowboarding accident prior to the 2016 season, although he only missed a game that year. In 2015, he missed nine games due to a hodgepodge of injuries.

He won the league’s Comeback Player of the Year award in 2018 after tossing for over 4,500 yards with 39 touchdowns last year, one shy of his career-best, then-league leading 40 touchdown campaign of 2014. We’re still over a month out from the games that matter, but it’s a situation worth monitoring as training camp progresses.