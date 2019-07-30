Cleveland Indians Trade Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati Reds in Three-Team Deal

The Cincinnati Reds have landed one of the trade deadline’s most coveted pieces. Jeff Passan reports the Cleveland Indians have sent Trevor Bauer to the Reds in a three-team deal with the San Diego Padres.
Passan also reports slugger Yasiel Puig will head to the Indians.
This is a big-time trade with more details yet to come. Bauer has notched a 9-8 record so far this year with a 3.79 ERA. The 28-year-old was one of the best arms available on the market, and will give a good boost to the Reds’ pitching staff.
Puig, meanwhile, hasn’t had a great year, batting only .255 with 22 home runs. But the Indians are betting on the former All-Star’s upside with this deal. Bauer’s time in Cleveland was clearly up, and if past seasons are any indication, Puig has a lot more to give.
Here are the rest of the terms so far:
Comments