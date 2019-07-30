Cleveland Indians Trade Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati Reds in Three-Team Deal

The Cincinnati Reds have landed one of the trade deadline’s most coveted pieces. Jeff Passan reports the Cleveland Indians have sent Trevor Bauer to the Reds in a three-team deal with the San Diego Padres.

Right-hander Trevor Bauer has been traded to the Cincinnati Reds, sources familiar with the deal tells ESPN. He will move as part of a three-team deal with the San Diego Padres, according to sources. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019

Passan also reports slugger Yasiel Puig will head to the Indians.

Yasiel Puig is headed to Cleveland as part of the deal for Trevor Bauer, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019

This is a big-time trade with more details yet to come. Bauer has notched a 9-8 record so far this year with a 3.79 ERA. The 28-year-old was one of the best arms available on the market, and will give a good boost to the Reds’ pitching staff.

Puig, meanwhile, hasn’t had a great year, batting only .255 with 22 home runs. But the Indians are betting on the former All-Star’s upside with this deal. Bauer’s time in Cleveland was clearly up, and if past seasons are any indication, Puig has a lot more to give.

Here are the rest of the terms so far: