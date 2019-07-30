Jill Ellis Steps Down as USWNT Head Coach

Amidst all of the recent success and coming off of the program’s fourth Women’s World Cup title this summer, head coach Jill Ellis is stepping down.

According to The Equalizer’s Jeff Kassouf, Ellis will still remain in her position through the team’s victory tour this year and that the new USWNT general manager will hire the next head coach.

Ellis will still be around the team for at least the next couple months, for the victory tour. There's a USWNT general manager to be hired — which I understand is imminent — and that person will hire the next coach. One year until the Olympics. — Jeff Kassouf (@JeffKassouf) July 30, 2019

The news comes also with about a year until the Olympics, a big one for U.S. soccer overall, let alone a women’s team that’s atop the FIFA rankings and is looking for redemption after getting eliminated by Sweden in the quarterfinals in 2016 in between World Cup titles.

Ellis’ contract was set to expire on Wednesday, July 31, but it also contained an option year that would’ve allowed her to coach the team during the Olympics.

She’s never lost a World Cup match at the helm of the USWNT, going 13-0-1 with the last two titles – becoming the first women’s national team since Germany in 2003, 2007 to win back-to-back titles. Ellis is the first coach, man or woman, since Vittorio Pozzo in over 80 years to win consecutive World Cup titles.