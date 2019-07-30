Julio Jones Sitting Out Preseason

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones won’t be playing in any preseason games, continuing a trend of marquee players opting not to put their bodies on the line for largely meaningless contents.

#Falcons WR Julio Jones tells reporters that he’s not playing in the preseason. More and more players and teams are going this route for veterans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2019

Guys like Jones don’t really need game reps to be ready. And teams finally have some sample size to consider while making this decision. Last year, Sean McVay held out his Rams’ first-team offense during the make-believe games and the unit was more than fine as soon as the real stuff started.

Jones led the NFL in receiving yards and yard/game last season and has made five consecutive Pro Bowls. He and the Falcons are hammering out a new contract behind the scenes.