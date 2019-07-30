Madison Bumgarner Rumors: Giants Are Trying to Trade Ace

Madison Bumgarner could finally be on the move. The San Francisco Giants have reportedly made the 29-year-old lefty available in trade talks and the Houston Astros look like a potential destination for him.

The trade market is finally beginning to unclog. Trevor Bauer is very much in play, and the Cleveland Indians, rival executives tell ESPN, seem motivated to move him soon. Madison Bumgarner remains available, according to sources. And interest in Robbie Ray has picked up as well. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2019

Source says Giants and Astros "engaged" on Bumgarner. Amount of traction unclear. — Tim Brown (@TBrownYahoo) July 30, 2019

The Giants are currently 14 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West, and are currently 2.5 games out of the last NL Wild Card spot. It’s not a great position to be in.

Given how awful their farm system is, the Giants had planned to move Bumgarner to help rebuild it. But they’ve surprised people this season by actually competing. Now they’re on the outside of the playoff picture but not far enough to justify a complete sell-off.

Honestly for the future of the franchise it makes sense to deal Bumgarner before he hits free agency this winter. It’ll be a tough pill to swallow, given he’s been a part of the franchise since being selected with the 10th pick in the 2007 MLB Draft.

Bumgarner is a four-time All-Star, a three-time World Series champion and was the MVP of the 2014 World Series.

This season, Bumgarner is 6-7 with a 3.74 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP and 140 strikeouts against 29 walks in 139.2 innings. He isn’t the pitcher he once was, but his playoff experience will make him worth a solid return for the Giants.