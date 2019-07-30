MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Noah Syndergaard, Felipe Vazquez, Edwin Diaz and More

Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is only a few days away and we’re keeping you up to date on all the crazy news flying around. Here’s a look at all the latest MLB trade rumors.

Noah Syndergaard might stay put?

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports there are signs the New York Mets may hang on to Noah Syndergaard. Passan claims a number of teams believe New York’s price is asking for too much and they can’t or won’t meet general manager Brodie Van Wagenen’s price.

One executive apparently believes Syndergaard will move by the deadline:

I've heard some executives question whether the Mets will actually move Syndergaard by Wednesday, and the same for the Indians and Bauer. One GM I spoke with expects both to be traded and — here's the fun part — he tabs the Yankees and Astros as frontrunners to land Bauer. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2019

There’s clear friction between Syndergaard and the Mets and that could lead to an eventual move.

Syndergaard is currently having the worst year of his career, posting a 7-5 record with a 4.33 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 126 strikeouts in 126.2 innings.

Pirates want Gavin Lux for Felipe Vazquez

The Pittsburgh Pirates have put a high price on closer Felipe Vazquez and the Los Angeles Dodgers have balked at meeting it.

The Pirates want Gavin Lux, who is LA’s top prospect. The 21-year-old middle infielder is widely considered a top 15 prospect in all of baseball. While they’ve balked so far, the Dodgers desperately need relief help and Vazquez has been brilliant this year.

So far on the 2019 campaign, Vazquez has posted a 2-1 record and 21 saves in 22 chances. He has a 1.87 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP and 68 strikeouts against 11 walks in 43.1 innings. The 28-year-old is owed just $13.5 million over the next two seasons, with club options of $10 million in 2022 and 2023.

The Dodgers may have to pony up big time to land a reliever that good.

Edwin Diaz expected to be dealt

Edwin Diaz is another Mets pitcher who could be on the move before the deadline. While he’s struggled in 2019, the 25-year-old was considered one of the best relievers in baseball last season. He’s had issues with his slider this season and that has led to a ballooning 4.95 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP.

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays are expected to be involved for Diaz as the deadline approaches and a number of other contenders are sure to be after him as relief pitching is currently at a premium.

Zack Wheeler expected to land in Houston

The Houston Astros are expected by many to eventually land righty Zack Wheeler before the deadline. The Astros are resisting any suggestion that they trade top prospect Kyle Tucker, which is probably why they’re on Wheeler, who will likely be less expensive.

Wheeler hasn’t had a great year for the Mets, but he has the potential to be a solid deadline add for a contender. In 20 starts this year, Wheeler is 7-6 with a 4.71 ERA, a 1.27 WHIP and 137 strikeouts against 34 walks in 124.1 innings.

The 29-year-old is a pure rental, which is a big part of the reason he’ll cost less than other starters.

Orioles and Cubs are discussing Jonathan Villar

The Baltimore Orioles have discussed a potential deal that would send Jonathan Villar to the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs need some middle infield help after the disaster that has been Addison Russell’s season. That said, at this point, the clubs don’t appear to be a match.

Villar is hitting .263 this season with 13 home runs, 47 RBI and an OPS of .747. The 28-year-old will enter his final year of arbitration this winter and hit free agency in 2020.

The Cubs expect to have Ben Zobrist back at some point later this season. If they’re confident he’ll be a full-speed, then a Villar deal doesn’t make a ton of sense.

Indians could trade Trevor Bauer, then replace him

The Cleveland Indians are currently evaluating deals involving Trevor Bauer, but haven’t decided whether or not to deal him. That said, Buster Olney pointed out the Indians could move Bauer then trade for a starter to replace him.

One way the Indians could play out buy-and-sell scenario: they could trade Trevor Bauer and capitalize on current value, and then add someone like a Tanner Roark-type starter to plug into Bauer’s spot in the rotation — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 29, 2019

Jayson Stark thinks the Indians won’t end up trading Bauer:

#Indians still unlikely to deal Bauer. But it's been interesting to hear reactions to the ball-heave "incident." I've heard everything from "no impact" on his value to "dropped precipitously (because) a lot of owners won't want that." I'd guess it won't be a problem this winter — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) July 29, 2019

Bauer in under team control through 2020, so he isn’t a rental, but he’s also stumbled a bit this season. The 28-year-old is 9-8 this season, with a 3.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 185 strikeouts in 156.2 innings.

Bauer and Syndergaard are the top pitchers available at this year’s trade deadline, but their situations are also the most confusing right now.

Phillies asking about Alex Colome

Alex Colome is a hot name to watch as the deadline approaches, as the Chicago White Sox closer is having a stellar season. The Philadelphia Phillies have asked about Colome and have shown persistent interest in him:

The 30-year-old Colome is in his for year with the White Sox. In 40 appearances he’s posted a 3-1 record with a 2.27 ERA, a 0.78 WHIP and 21 saves in 22 chances.

Colome is under team control through 2020, so he wouldn’t be a rental. The White Sox are 17 games out of first place in the AL Central and 12 games out of the AL Wild Card. They’re looking to acquire assets and moving Colome could be a good way to do it.