Noah Syndergaard Rumors: Still Scheduled to Start vs. White Sox

Noah Syndergaard has been the subject of trade rumors all week as we approach Wednesday afternoon’s deadline, but reading the tea-leaves right now it seems as though the Mets are increasingly unlikely to trade him. Joel Sherman of the NY Post adds this news:

Everything is fluid, of course, but as of now Syndergaard still scheduled to start tonight in Chicago. As @Ken_Rosenthal noted Ervin Santana was pulled from AAA start. But more likely in case starter needed Thurs for Wheeler — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 30, 2019

Wheeler is in reference to Syndergaard’s teammate Zack Wheeler; earlier today, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Astros “were working hard to acquire” him, while Athletics, Rays, and Braves also remained in the hunt.

Syndergaard remains under club control, albeit with arbitration, for two more full seasons, so it would take a real bounty of prospects to get the Mets to move him right now.