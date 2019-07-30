Potential New Warriors Uniforms Keep Retro Tradition

The Golden State Warriors will look different next NBA season. Not only has the roster lost championship contributors Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala, but the team may also don new uniforms to coincide with their move from Oakland to San Francisco.

A post on a Reddit page dedicated to Golden State news and analysis claims to leak the team’s new look for the 2019-20 season. This alleged new style sticks with the throwback aesthetic the team established in 2010. With a subtle logo change previously announced, the uniforms have been updated to reflect the update. Font for the print and numerals has been updated (eschewing the Copperplate type) as has the Golden Gate Bridge featured in the team’s roundel logo.

The biggest reveal appears to be a new alternate jersey that brandishes a new locational moniker of “The Bay”, complete with a retro-inspired emblem. Two other familiar alternates return, albeit one with a slight change in color scheme. Despite moving away from “The Town” (a.k.a. Oakland), the Warriors may continue to don the jersey, though blue has replaced yellow as the secondary color. The yellow “City” throwback (referring to San Francisco and duplicating a look the team wore from 1966-71) also returns.

It’s hard to argue too much with the alleged new visuals. The Warriors’ throwback aesthetic has been one of the better themes seen on NBA courts in recent seasons, and it’d be good to see the team keep things relatively simple rather than enforcing a complete rebrand upon their return to San Francisco.

Winners of three of the past five NBA Finals, the Warriors will move to the 18,164-seat Chase Center in “The City” next season. If accurate, these new threads will debut on October 5, when Golden State welcomes in the Los Angeles Lakers for an exhibition match.