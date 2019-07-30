Roundup: Kelly McGillis and Top Gun; Fortnite Season 10; Michelle Obama's Advice; DNA Repaired by Lung Cell

Roundup: Kelly McGillis and Top Gun; Fortnite Season 10; Michelle Obama's Advice; DNA Repaired by Lung Cell

Kelly McGillis wasn’t asked to return for Top Gun: Maverick … Why the democratic debate lineups could lead to fireworksWhat to expect from Fortnite season 10 … “Jeremy Lin is an NBA champion, but he’s embarrassed he didn’t really earn it” … Michelle Obama’s advice left Meghan Markle “speechless” … An Ironman cyclist died after she was hit by a semi during a raceTip on suspected killers leads to remote Canada, authorities say … The Browns are foolishly changing their great uniforms in 2020 … Why Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s $40 million debut doesn’t guarantee a fairy tale ending … Why the Stranger Things “red room” is confusing younger fansAmerican teens suspected of stabbing to death Italian policeman remain in custody … Researchers find lung cell which can repair its damaged DNA … David Dobrik is hosting the 2019 Teen Choice Awards with Lucy Hale … 

