Trevor Bauer Rumors: Indians Now Expected to Trade Ace Righty

Trevor Bauer is now expected to be traded. Multiple executives have told the New York Posts’s Joel Sherman they expect the Cleveland Indians to deal Bauer before Wednesday’s trade deadline.
Meanwhile, multiple teams are actively discussing deals with the Indians as the deadline approaches.
The Cincinnati Reds are discussing a trade for Bauer that could involved top prospect Taylor Trammell:
The Houston Astros are reportedly discussing a few different starting pitchers but would love to land Bauer if a trade can be worked out:
After all that it’s worth noting, Jon Heyman is being told Cleveland is less likely to move him:
Seems like no one really knows what’s going to happen, but the Indians would probably trade Bauer if they get a good return.
Bauer in under team control through 2020, so he isn’t a rental, but he’s also stumbled a bit this season. The 28-year-old is 9-8 this season, with a 3.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 185 strikeouts in 156.2 innings.
