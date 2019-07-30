Trevor Bauer Rumors: Indians Now Expected to Trade Ace Righty

Trevor Bauer is now expected to be traded. Multiple executives have told the New York Posts’s Joel Sherman they expect the Cleveland Indians to deal Bauer before Wednesday’s trade deadline.

Have spoken to multiple execs who say the believe it is now much more likely than not that #Indians trade Bauer — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 30, 2019

Meanwhile, multiple teams are actively discussing deals with the Indians as the deadline approaches.

The Cincinnati Reds are discussing a trade for Bauer that could involved top prospect Taylor Trammell:

#Reds among teams talking to #Indians about Trevor Bauer, sources tell The Athletic. Outfielder Taylor Trammell, one of CIN’s top prospects, among names under discussion. Trammell has regressed this season, batting .236 with a .688 OPS at Double A. @TheAthleticMLB. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 30, 2019

The Houston Astros are reportedly discussing a few different starting pitchers but would love to land Bauer if a trade can be worked out:

Sources: #Indians, #Astros have had recent communication about possible Trevor Bauer trade. The extent of progress in talks is unclear. Houston is pursuing multiple starting pitchers, with hopes of landing one. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 30, 2019

After all that it’s worth noting, Jon Heyman is being told Cleveland is less likely to move him:

Indians are increasingly unlikely to trade Trevor Bauer. Word is, ownership is reluctant to part with a big star with team in position to make playoffs and possibly even win division again. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2019

Seems like no one really knows what’s going to happen, but the Indians would probably trade Bauer if they get a good return.

Bauer in under team control through 2020, so he isn’t a rental, but he’s also stumbled a bit this season. The 28-year-old is 9-8 this season, with a 3.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 185 strikeouts in 156.2 innings.