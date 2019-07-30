VIDEO: Drew Brees Beats Pelicans Zion Williamson in Shooting Contest

Drew Brees showed his athletic skills after Saints’ camp Monday night, beating his teammates and even the Pelican’s star draft pick Zion Williamson in a shooting contest at the Saints facility.

And Brees looked smooth as he outshot everyone in the facility. After showing off his classic accuracy throwing a football to the backboard 30 and 45 yards out, he showed off his smooth shot from three-point distance.

The other Saints players missed and air-balled, but Brees had nothing but net easy and walked off posing like Kobe afterward.

As for Zion, it appears that his shot needs some work, but at least he has time to fix it before NBA preseason starts in a little over a month.