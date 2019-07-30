VIDEO: Reds Pitcher Amir Garrett Charges Pirates Dugout

The Reds landed Trevor Bauer on Tuesday night. Moments later, a brawl erupted on the field after pitcher Amir Garrett charged the Pirates’ dugout.

Amir Garrett just took on the ENTIRE Pittsburgh Pirates team. pic.twitter.com/PKlZe6ljb8 — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) July 31, 2019

Garrett seemed to take offense to whatever the Pirates were saying during his mound visit. It might have had something to do with the fact that there was a mound visit when the score was 11-3, but there’s no way to be sure at this point.

This was an impressive display of bravado, even for sports. Garrett went after his man with no regard for the backup he would no doubt need in short order. New teammate Bauer will surely love him.