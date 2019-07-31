Braves Acquire Closer Shane Greene From Tigers

The Atlanta Braves have had an outstanding year so far, but the one thing they were missing was a reliable closer. They attempted to fix that problem as the trade deadline approached on Wednesday. ESPN’s Buster Olney reports Atlanta has landed closer Shane Greene from the cellar-dwelling Detroit Tigers.

Braves get Shane Greene, pending medicals — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 31, 2019

There hasn’t been much to celebrate in Detroit this year, but Greene has had the best year of his career. He’s currently holding a career-low 1.18 ERA in 38 appearances and has notched 22 saves already after managing just 32 all of last year.

The Braves, meanwhile, are 63-45 and would be considered the best team in the N.L. and perhaps title favorites if it weren’t for the 70-win Los Angeles Dodgers out west. With the addition of Greene, they have as good a chance as anyone to come away with the pennant. Closer was the only major hole on their roster, and if Greene continues to play like he has so far, he’ll give the team much-needed security in tight contests.

Great trade by Atlanta, and the Tigers offload a guy they didn’t need. A rare win-win trade for both sides.