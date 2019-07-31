Fox Sports Announces 2019 NFL Broadcast Teams

Fox Sports has announced their broadcast teams for the 2019 NFL season, and there aren’t any massive surprises here, at least on the main card:

The relative surprises more come in the ‘additional’ categories. It’s neat to see former ESPN SportsCenter anchors Lindsay Czarniak and Sara Walsh in these roles. Matt Millen is an analyst for Big Ten Network and has done color commentary for Fox NFL in the past, and it’s nice to see that he is on the mend from offseason heart surgery.

Beyond that, Shane Bacon is primarily known for his work in golf and Sarah Kustok for her work in basketball. It’s always fun to see people get outside their comfort zones.

As we noted in May, there were talks about pairing Joe Davis and Greg Olsen in an NFL booth this season, but Olsen is returning to the Carolina Panthers. Nonetheless, Olsen will be working for Fox on his bye week this season.