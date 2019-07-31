Giants Agree to Send Drew Pomeranz to Brewers

As the trade deadline grew closer on Wednesday, rumors and trades heated up in a big way. The San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers did their part less than two hours before the final bell. Jeff Passan reports the Giants are sending Drew Pomeranz to Milwaukee for Mauricio Dubon.

Drew Pomeranz to the Brewers for Mauricio Dubon, source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019

This isn’t a huge deal, but it may make a difference down the stretch in the Brewers’ effort to make another deep playoff run. They currently sit two games back in the NL Central and are technically out of the playoff picture completely at 56-52 despite a hot start and trotting out the best hitter in baseball in Christian Yelich each night.

The margin for error is razor-thin this year. Another starting arm will help steady the rotation. He’s not a significant acquisition, but if Pomeranz can just be steady, that’s all Milwaukee needs.