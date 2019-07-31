The Irishman Trailer is Finally Out and It Looks Like a Must-See

The first trailer for Netflix’s Irishman film is out. Yes, the movie that will feature all-time mafia actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci with legendary director, Martin Scorsese.

Now, many years have passed since Pacino and De Niro were in their acting primes. But this one looks and sounds like it could produce far different results than the recent disappointing stuff the two have been involved in. The trailer looks fantastic and you cannot bet against Scorsese. Combining that with a premise about Frank Sheeran and Jimmy Hoffa, and we have a must-see film.