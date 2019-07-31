Kliff Kingsbury Might Not Look Good Enough in Madden

When you get put into a football video game, the first thing you do is check your overall rating. Unless you are a movie-star looking debonair like Kliff Kingsbury, of course. Speaking to reporters, Kingsbury said he wants a looks-change because he isn’t thrilled with his appearance in the upcoming Madden video game.

"I saw my picture on there, and I'm not pleased with where we're at." We need to talk, @EAMaddenNFL… 😂 #Madden20 pic.twitter.com/Y78KrXiaF3 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 30, 2019

It does look like Madden missed Kingsbury desirable tan. That video game photo doesn’t show a guy who has been hanging out in the sun like the real photo indicates. They did do a nice job with his hair, I must say. There is not a hair out of place in Madden and I’ve never seen that not be the case in real life.

Nevertheless, you can’t be insensitive when it comes to a man’s looks. If he doesn’t think he looks good enough in Madden, we must hope for a change. After all, when your looks are compared to Ryan Gosling’s, every photo, real or not, counts.