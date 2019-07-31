Losers From the 2019 MLB Trade Deadline

The 2019 MLB trade deadline has passed and now it’s time to take stock. Here’s a look at the losers from this year’s deadline.

Cincinnati Reds

I’m not sure of the Cincinnati Reds’ logic here. They aren’t contending — nor do they appear close — but they went out and landed Trevor Bauer. Instead of trading Yasiel Puig for prospects, they sent him to Cleveland, while also shipping top prospect (and potential star) Taylor Trammell to the Padres in order to land an enigmatic pitcher who can become a free agent after the 2020 season.

Sure, Bauer can be an ace when he’s at his best, but the Indians were fed up with his antics and clearly motivated to sell him. What I don’t get is getting rid of Trammell, a long-time top prospect who has the goods to be a standout player. He’s had a down year, but all the underlying numbers support a resurgence in time.

If the Reds believe they are primed for a World Series run next season, then this deal would make sense. But no one believes they are. On top of that, if their plan is to flip Bauer for prospects next year (or this winter) it’s unlikely they’ll land anyone as good as Trammell in a potential package.

I just don’t get it.

New York Yankees

Everyone expected the New York Yankees to make a big move at the deadline. Names like Marcus Stroman, Noah Syndergaard, Matthew Boyd and Madison Bumgarner were tossed around. Instead, the Bombers did precisely… nothing.

The Yankees have clearly soured on Clint Frazier, yet they balked at building a solid package around him to land a starting pitcher. Even a deal for Robbie Ray would have been huge for New York, but they passed on several offers from the Diamondbacks.

The Yankees have the third-best record in baseball, and the Astros (the team directly in front of them in the rankings) added Zack Greinke to an already-strong rotation. New York could have just screwed themselves out of championship contention by not adding a starting pitcher.

Marcus Stroman

The New York Mets traded for Stroman and no one seems to know why, including Stroman! The poor guy thought he was going to a contender, and instead wound up in Brodie Van Wagenen’s mess.

The 28-year-old Stroman is 6-11 with a 2.96 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP in 21 starts this season. He has posted 99 strikeouts against 35 walks in 124.2 innings pitched this year.

Toronto Blue Jays

On that note…no one knows why the Toronto Blue Jays accepted the package they did for Stroman. They took a package of Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods-Richardson in exchange for their most valuable asset. Neither guy is a top 100 prospect.

Kay is a 24-year-old lefty with a 6.61 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP in seven starts at Triple-A this year, Woods-Richardson is basically a lottery ticket. He’s an 18-year-old righty who is 3-8 with a 4.25 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP in low A ball.

On top of that, Ken Giles was Toronto’s other top piece and an elbow injury knocked him out of any potential deal.

Los Angeles Dodgers

I mean, come on. The Los Angeles Dodgers desperately needed relief help and did nothing to improve their bullpen at the deadline. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves went out and landed Shane Greene to bolster their ‘pen.

I understand the Dodgers not wanting to give up top prospect Gavin Lux in any deal, but if they’re prioritizing winning a World Series this year, they knew they had to do something. They didn’t.