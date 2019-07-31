NFL

New Orleans Saints Make Michael Thomas the NFL's Highest-Paid Wide Receiver

New Orleans Saints Make Michael Thomas the NFL's Highest-Paid Wide Receiver

New Orleans Saints Make Michael Thomas the NFL's Highest-Paid Wide Receiver

Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints have agreed on a five-year, $100 million contract extension, according to multiple reports. Thomas is now the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL and the first non-quarterback to secure a nine-digit contract.

Drew Brees’ favorite target is entering his fourth season and led the league in receptions last year, posting an eyebrow-raising catch percentage of 85. He’s the biggest game-breaking threat in a deep and terrifying offense and he certainly shows no signs of slowing down.

At the same time, this is a lot of money. Wideouts all over the league are going to see this figure and get the comic book dollar signs in their eyes.

