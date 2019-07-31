MLB Trade Deadline Rumors: Latest on Noah Syndergaard, Madison Bumgarner, Felipe Vazquez and More

Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is Wednesday afternoon and we’re keeping you up to date on all the crazy news flying around. Here’s a look at all the latest MLB trade rumors.

Noah Syndergaard thinks he’s staying put

The New York Mets continue to work the phones ahead of the trade deadline, but Noah Syndergaard is confident he’s not going anywhere.

"Are you confident that you'll be here tomorrow night?" "I am, yeah" – Noah Syndergaard pic.twitter.com/dh0dVQEIDU — SNY (@SNYtv) July 31, 2019

The big right-hander showed ace stuff Tuesday night, striking out 11 White Sox in 7.1 innings while allowing no earned runs.

The Mets are asking for major league or major league-ready pieces for Syndergaard, which means they’re trying to win now. The Oakland A's, San Diego Padres and Houston Astros have been tied to Syndergaard.

Syndergaard is currently having the worst year of his career, posting a 7-5 record with a 4.10 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 137 strikeouts in 134.0 innings.

Madison Bumgarner is available, for a price

The San Francisco Giants are listening to offers for Madison Bumgarner but it will reportedly take a huge haul to get him.

The Astros and Giants have been connected to Bumgarner for a while, as they also pursue Mets righty Zack Wheeler.

It may be difficult for the Giants to part with Bumgarner from an emotional standpoint. He’s been such a huge part of their franchise for so long it’ll be difficult to make a deal happen, even if he’s a free agent after the season.

So far in 2019, Bumgarner is 6-7 with a 3.74 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP and 140 strikeouts against 29 walks in 139.2 innings. He isn’t the pitcher he once was, but his playoff experience will make him worth a solid return for the Giants if they move him.

Dodgers chasing Felipe Vazquez, Shane Greene

The Pittsburgh Pirates are still listening to offers for closer Felipe Vazquez. They are still trying to pry top prospect Gavin Lux away from the Los Angeles Dodgers, but that may not happen. Still, they’re clearly willing to part with Vazquez for the right price.

So far on the 2019 campaign, Vazquez has posted a 2-1 record and 21 saves in 22 chances. He has a 1.87 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP and 68 strikeouts against 11 walks in 43.1 innings. The 28-year-old is owed just $13.5 million over the next two seasons, with club options of $10 million in 2022 and 2023.

The Dodgers would love to add Vazquez but they’re also chasing Detroit Tigers closer Shane Greene. So far this season the 30-year-old Greene is 0-2 with a 1.18 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 22 saves in 25 chances. He’s under team control through 2020, so it could take a serious haul to land him.

Ken Giles’ elbow is an issue for Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays would love to net a big return for closer Ken Giles, but the righty’s elbow issues could derail talks. Giles has had a dominant year in Toronto, posted a 1.54 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP and 58 strikeouts in 35.0 innings. He’s also notched 14 saves in 15 chances. But elbow inflammation landed him on the IL earlier in the year and it has flared up again.

The elbow issues will likely flatten Giles’ value and Toronto doesn’t have to move him. The 28-year-old is under team control through next season, so they’re likely to hang on to him and wait to move him this offseason or next year.

Padres have made Kirby Yates available, but it’ll cost you

Kirby Yates has been baseball’s best closer this season and a number of contenders would love to add him to their bullpen. The San Diego Padres were already involved in one deadline blockbuster, as they were part of the Trevor Bauer-Yasiel Puig deal, but they are apparently looking to do more deals.

The Padres don't appear to be finished, and one source said they're likely to be active "right up until the Deadline." As far as I know, the price remains high on Kirby Yates. But he's still on the table. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) July 31, 2019

The Padres are asking a ton in return for Yates since he’s under team control through next season. They don’t need to move him and expect to compete next year. That said, he can be had for the right price.

So far this season, Yates is 0-2 with a 1.02 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 31 saves in 33 chances. He’s also posted 72 strikeouts against nine walks in 44.0 innings. He’s been absolutely filthy and it will take a lot to move him.

Robbie Ray still available and popular

The Arizona Diamondbacks are actively trying to move Robbie Ray as the deadline approaches. The lefty has garnered significant interest from a number of teams, including the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers, Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves.

The 27-year-old is having a solid season, posting a 9-7 record, with a 3.91 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 173 strikeouts against 58 walks in 129.0 innings. He’s under team control for two more years, which makes him even more attractive. The Diamondbacks don’t have to move him, but they seem motivate to get a deal done.

Detroit Tigers likely keeping Matthew Boyd

The Detroit Tigers are likely to hang on to lefty Matthew Boyd. The 28-year-old is under team control for for three more years and has been really solid this season.

In 2019, Boyd is 6-8 with a 3.94 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP and 178 strikeouts in 132.1 innings. The Yankees are among several teams who have exchanged proposals for him, but the Tigers haven’t seen the kind of return they wanted. It’s unlikely he’ll move before the deadline.