Nicholas Castellanos Traded to Chicago Cubs

Nicholas Castellanos has moved on deadline day. The Detroit Tigers shipped the impending free agent to the Chicago Cubs just before the deadline passed.

Nick Castellanos to the Cubs, source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019

Castellanos is a 27-year-old outfielder who can mash against lefties. So far this season he’s hitting .273 with 11 home runs, 37 RBI and an OPS of .790. He’s also hitting .347 against lefties with an OPS of 1.026.

This is a big addition for the Cubs. He’s a decent outfielder who can absolutely annihilate left-handed pitching when he’s right. He’ll be a free agent after the season, so this is a solid rental.

The Cubs desperately needed relief help and a guy who could hit lefties at the deadline. Well, they got one of those things.