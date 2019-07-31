Tampa Bay Rays Acquire Jesus Aguilar From Milwaukee Brewers

The Tampa Bay Rays had a somewhat surprising start to this season, keeping pace with the rampaging Yankees for much of baseball’s first half. They’ve fallen off lately due to injury, however, and are currently battling with the Red Sox for second place in the A.L. East.

They picked up some reinforcements ahead of today’s trade deadline. Jeff Passan reports the Rays acquired Jesus Aguilar from the Brewers. In exchange, the Brewers received some pitching help in the form of Jacob Faria.

First baseman Jesus Aguilar has been traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Tampa Bay Rays, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019

Right-hander Jacob Faria is headed back to the Milwaukee Brewers in the Jesus Aguilar deal, a source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019

Aguilar is a good player who was in the midst of a down year up in Wisconsin. He was batting only .225 with eight home runs and 34 RBI. The Rays are banking on his lackluster year being closer to a fluke than the norm only one year after an All-Star appearnce; they’ll need everyone they can get to make the final playoff push in baseball’s close postseason race.

Faria, meanwhile, has been a solid if unspectacular bullpen guy for Tampa Bay, but has done very little this year. In ten innings pitched he’s posted a 2.70 ERA with 11 strikeouts. The Brewers are hoping he can give them the steady arm they need in their bullpen, but aren’t banking on this year’s stats.