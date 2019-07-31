Roundup: A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty; Katy Perry Owes Damages for 'Dark Horse'; Pound Plummets as Boris Johnson Preps for Brexit

Roundup: A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty; Katy Perry Owes Damages for 'Dark Horse'; Pound Plummets as Boris Johnson Preps for Brexit

Roundup

Roundup: A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty; Katy Perry Owes Damages for 'Dark Horse'; Pound Plummets as Boris Johnson Preps for Brexit

By 1 hour ago

By: |

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes caught poolside in Miami... A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault charge in SwedenLil Nas X highlights black cowboy culture across America… Jury decides Katy Perry owes damages to Christian rap artist for ‘Dark Horse’Apple tops Wall Street targets in June quarter sales… Cal. governor tries to strong-arm Trump into giving up tax returns with election billOil rises on expectations of Fed rate cut... Terrible person poisons Florida beekeeper’s honeybeesThe pound plummets as Boris Johnson’s government preps for Brexit… Mysterious radioactive cloud traced to Russia… Capital One breach exposed bank data for the most financially vulnerable customersA black moon is coming on July 31…Vacationing teacher finds a 2.12-carat diamond at an Arkansas state parkUN: More Civilians Killed By Afghan, NATO Forces Than Militants This Year… Seesaws built across U.S.-Mexico border allows children to play with each other… Bruce Lee’s daughter Shannon criticizes Quentin Tarantino for turning her father into a punchline

The Cult of the NCAA Football Video Games [Bleacher Report]

Can This Slingshot-Building German Unionize YouTube? [NY Mag]

Ethiopia Plants 350 Million Trees in One Day [Guardian]

The QB Commitment Index, Training Camp Edition [Ringer]

IT BEGINS

He do love the tacos

Kind of feels like this should be the end of that, no?

Great read for those conflicted over TBD

Your morning comic.

Roundup

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home