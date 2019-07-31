Reds Agree to Send Tanner Roark to Oakland A's

The Oakland Athletics have acquired Tanner Roark from the Cincinnati Reds, according to multiple reports. The righthanded starter is 6-7 with a 4.24 ERA and 1.423 WHIP this season and is not a splashy choice to bolster a rotation, but an available one. Oakland has its eyes on a Wild Card or even divisional run down the stretch and has had trouble keeping a consistent stable of starters healthy.

In return, the Reds get minor league outfielder Jameson Hannah and get rid of an expiring contract. The team made a somewhat surprising deal for Trevor Bauer last night, parting with Yasiel Puig, leaving Roark a likely candidate to be shipped out of town.