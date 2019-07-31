Trevor Bauer Casually Showed Up to Indians Game After Being Traded

Trevor Bauer is not longer a member of the Cleveland Indians after a trade Tuesday night. But that didn’t stop him from apparently showing up to the Indians’ game Wednesday night like an ordinary, everyday fan.

Check this out:

He’s crazy but I love it! Who else does this? Trevor Bauer at the Tribe game just being an ordinary fan. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0XWrRn6ZTV — GV Art + Apparel (@GVartwork) August 1, 2019

That clearly looks like Bauer or his doppelganger on the right side of that photo. Maybe he was just getting one last look at the park he previously called home.

Bauer landed with the Cincinnati Reds after the Indians were clearly fed up with him. He’ll be going across Ohio to play for a team not contending for a playoff spot instead of trying to get Cleveland back to the postseason.