VIDEO: Greg Amsinger Rocked to His Very Core By Ken Rosenthal's Zack Grienke Bomb

Today is the one day per year that baseball gets to taste that sweet, sweet rush of frenzied player movement and major trade developments happening all fast and furious-like. MLB Network smartly had a live special, which allowed Ken Rosenthal the opportunity to rock Greg Amsinger to his foundation by informing him that the Houston Astros had traded for Zack Grienke.

Amsinger searched for the words but they did not come. Only the primal cry of a baseball fan trying to process what he’d just heard. Most of us reacted the same way, just not on TV. ‘Tis the season for such sounds.