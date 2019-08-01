Broncos HC Vic Fangio May Miss Hall of Fame Game With Kidney Stones

Vic Fangio received his first-ever head coaching position after several decades in the NFL this offseason. Everyone is very excited to see what he can do with a stacked Broncos defense. But we may have to wait until we actually see Fangio’s face out there.

Adam Schefter reports Fangio may miss tonight’s Hall of Fame game against the Falcons due to hospitalization from kidney stones.

Broncos’ HC Vic Fangio, scheduled to make his HC debut tonight vs Atlanta in Hall-Of-Fane game, spent a good part of the day in a Cleveland hospital with a kidney stone, per source. Fangio has not passed it yet, but he is doing better and he will try to coach tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2019

To say kidney stones are never fun would be the understatement of the summer, but it’s especially tough for Fangio ahead of his debut as head coach, preseason or no. He’s no doubt been looking forward to this, but his body isn’t agreeing.

Here’s to hoping he’ll recover quickly and we’ll see his scowl on the sideline soon.