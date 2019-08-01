Canelo Alvarez Update: New Opponent Rumored

Mike Coppinger of The Athletic is reporting talks between Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Derevyanchenko are now officially dead. Alvarez has been stripped of his IBF middleweight title. Coppinger added Alvarez is now in serious talks with Demetrius Andrade for a middleweight unification that would be seen on DAZN.

Andrade would be a step up over Derevyanchenko but not the money fight that would be the trilogy bout with Gennadiy Golovkin. Or even the once rumored showdown between Canelo and Sergey Kovalev. Andrade is a solid middleweight fighter who holds an impressive 28-0 record.