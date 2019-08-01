CBS Announces 2019 College Football Broadcast Teams

CBS Sports Network has announced its broadcast teams for the 2019 college football season. Moves of note are the addition of Malik Zaire, who, as first reported by The Big Lead, will work as a game analyst, and the return of Jenny Dell as a sideline reporter on CBS Sports Network’s lead team. She’s teamed with Carter Blackburn and Aaron Taylor, who are entering their sixth year in the position.

Here is a complete list of the broadcasts:

Carter Blackburn/Aaron Taylor/Jenny Dell

Rich Waltz/Aaron Murray/John Schriffen

Dave Ryan/Corey Chavous

John Sadak/Randy Cross/Sheehan Stanwick-Burch (Navy)

Ben Holden/Ross Tucker/Tina Cervasio (Army)

Jason Knapp and Jason Horowitz (will work select games)

CBS Network’s Saturday studio will include host Brent Stover with returning analysts Houston Nutt, Danny Kanell and Kevin Carter.

The SEC on CBS team of Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl remains unchanged.