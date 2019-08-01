Game of Thrones Finale Script Has Internet Making Fun of Jon and Sansa for 'Failing Geography'

The script for “Iron Throne,” Game of Thrones’ finale, has leaked and the meme machines have been restored. It turns out, at least according to the finale script, both Jon Snow and Sansa Stark failed geography class. Not only is this problematic, but, as the internet warriors show, they’ve been reading maps and pretending to know what they are seeing for years now. Yep, they are that type.

Jon and Sansa did a good job here pretending they could read a map but the real heroes are geography aces Arya and Bran for not exposing them. pic.twitter.com/s45M5zjJ9y — aly (@weirwoodthrone) July 31, 2019

Nevertheless, enjoy these:

Sansa and Jon after geography lessons pic.twitter.com/c6uogp4FdO — alfie allen key (@morkandmandy) August 1, 2019

sansa teaching jon the names of the seven kingdoms in westeros pic.twitter.com/B12BpIGRKe — lia (@dreamofsprng) July 31, 2019

Jon: *whispers* What if they find out that we don't know anything about this map? Sansa: *whispers* play it cool it's going well. pic.twitter.com/BMe1anSYDL — beyza! (@sansasflorian) July 31, 2019

Jon and Sansa during geography class:pic.twitter.com/DB0ADQpeHK — Sansa: “I think we’re lost Jon.” (@Sansa_Alayn) July 31, 2019

Ned realising all the money he spent on a geography tutor for jon and sansa has gone to waste pic.twitter.com/vvOt34sx3H — beyza! (@sansasflorian) July 31, 2019

They are failing geography 😔🌏 pic.twitter.com/Ud1hxvEikk — Sansa: “I think we’re lost Jon.” (@Sansa_Alayn) July 31, 2019

Arya: Whats west of westeros? Jon and Sansa after failing Geography: pic.twitter.com/xSVROp9bjG — Ryan (@RyanThisWayyy) July 31, 2019

Sansa: Where will you go? Jon: Where will *we* go? I get it now, it suddenly all makes sense! They sucked at geography so much they couldn’t be trusted to go anywhere alone 😔 pic.twitter.com/cf4nj1nLMy — her satanic char (@goodkingjon) July 31, 2019

Say what you want about the final season of Game of Thrones, but no show has ever had better memes. These, like the ones all season, are top-notch. You do have to wonder at this time how many students who failed geography are making these memes? Nothing worse than being that person.