How to Watch and Live Stream Broncos vs. Falcons Hall of Fame Game

Football is finally back tonight with the 2019 NFL Hall of Fame Game between the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons. Here is everything you need to know to watch it all unfold including the channel, its start time, location, and how the stream the game.

What time does the Hall of Fame game start?

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

What channel is the Hall of Fame game on?

The game will air on NBC.

How to stream the game

The 2019 Hall of Game will be streaming on NBCsports.com and nfl.com/gamepass.

Location

The Broncos and Falcons will be playing tonight in Canton, Ohio.