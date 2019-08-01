PM Roundup: Julianne Hough; Melvin Gordon Requests Trade; How David Griffin Rebuilt the Pelicans

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which can see clearly now, the trades are gone…and the Astros are gonna win it all.
Gordon wants a trade: Melvin Gordon's agent has asked the Los Angeles Chargers to trade him. The two sides are far apart in contract talks and the running back wants permission to seek a trade. It has been denied thus far.
Gordon wants a trade: Melvin Gordon’s agent has asked the Los Angeles Chargers to trade him. The two sides are far apart in contract talks and the running back wants permission to seek a trade. It has been denied thus far.
Griffin rebuilt the Pelicans quickly: A look into how David Griffin rebuilt the New Orleans Pelicans in the span of a few months. It’s a fascinating look behind the scenes of how he moved quickly to secure his franchise’s future.
Tweet of the Day:
