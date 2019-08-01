Mike Francesa Was Very Bothered By Waiting 90 Minutes for WFAN Yankees Postgame to End

As expected, Mike Francesa was extremely pissed at having to wait for the ridiculously long Yankee postgame show to end before he could come on the air today. This is gold. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/F7IkVYGXbL — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) July 31, 2019

The Yankees beat the Diamondbacks 7-5 on Wednesday. More eventfully, for our purposes, the postgame radio show on WFAN apparently took forever because Mike Francesa was very agitated by the time he got on the air.

Some choice lines:

“I think all the players retired. That’s how long that postgame was.”

“I think that rookies played their whole careers during that postgame. That was three times longer than the game! I’ll give you season tickets if you could’ve sat through that whole postgame.”

“I understand they gotta get a couple commercials in but that’s overdoing it.”

This is how kings stay kings.