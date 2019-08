Giannis pulled up to #NYvsNY in Queens to drop the Coming to America #ZoomFreak1!! pic.twitter.com/DhcE0HdBqw — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 2, 2019

Giannis Antetokounmpo debuted his new Nike Coming to America sneakers with a bit in Queens that included massive trunks, crowns, and a Kingdom of Zamunda truck. It’s very silly, but the Greek Freak successfully pulls off some of the nuances of Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem.

The one thing that was missing from this video was a trip to McDowell’s for a Big Mick. They’ll have to work that into the sequel.

Would you buy the sneakers?