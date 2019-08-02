Manchester City Sets Massive Price For Leroy Sane Transfer

Manchester City is willing to move winger Leroy Sane before the transfer deadline, but the cost will be incredibly high. City has reportedly set a price of £137 million for Sane after Bayern Munich inquired about his availability.

Reports surfaced on Thursday that Sane had decided to join Bayern, but they were quickly shot down by the club:

News reports made today stating that Leroy Sané has decided to join FC Bayern do not correspond to the facts. — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 1, 2019

A £137 million price tag is insanely high, but the 23-year-old German is an emerging star for City. He’s made 89 Premier League appearances over the past three season and netted 25 goals. He’s made 133 total appearances in that time and found the back of the net 39 times.

He’s been an important part of a Manchester City squad that has won back-to-back Premier League titles, back-to-back League Cups and the 2019 FA Cup. He was the PFA Young Player of the Year during the 2017-18 season as well.

Check out some highlights:

So yeah, he’s fun. There’s a reason a transfer will be so expensive.