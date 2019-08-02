Four Potential Trade Destinations for Melvin Gordon

Melvin Gordon has asked the Los Angeles Chargers to trade him. A few weeks ago we took a look at potential trade destinations for him, but now that he’s formally requested a move, it’s time to reexamine the landscape he faces.

Gordon not only wants to be traded, he wants a contract extension. When considering options we took that into account.

As a reminder what Gordon can do on the field, he’s a two-time Pro Bowler who has spent the first four years of his career with the Chargers after they took him with the 15th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. After a struggle his rookie year, the Wisconsin product has picked things up, rushing for 2,987 yards and 28 touchdowns over the past three seasons. He has added 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns on 149 receptions.

During the 2018 season, Gordon rushed for 885 yards and 10 scores on 175 carries (5.1 yards per carry), while catching 50 passes for 490 yards and four touchdowns. He’s a fast, versatile back who can hit home runs when he gets into the open field.

Here’s a look at the teams who could really use his services.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have problems at running back. Lamar Miller isn’t a No. 1 back anymore and D’Onta Foreman can’t stay healthy. The Texans currently rely too heavily on quarterback Deshaun Watson to bolster their rushing attack. Something needs to change.

One thing the Texas do have? Salary cap space. Houston is currently hovering around $40 million in available space, which is plenty of money to make a competitive contract offer to Gordon.

With DeAndre Hopkins at receiver, Watson has a top-line playmaker available, Gordon could be another. He’s a well-rounded back, can make plays in the passing game and is lethal in the open field.