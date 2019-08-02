Full NBA Christmas Day Schedule

The Christmas Day NBA games are set. And once again, they are loaded up with the league’s best matchups.

Christmas Day games set for 2019-2020 NBA season include —

Clippers-Lakers at Staples Center

New Orleans at Denver

Boston at Toronto

The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to Philadelphia to play the 76ers on Christmas Day

The slate is highlighted by the two Los Angeles teams facing off. The Lakers and Clippers come into the season as far and away the two most intriguing teams after blockbuster offseasons. Much like with that matchup, the Bucks and 76ers could very well turn into a conference finals preview. It’s rather surprising that the Rockets will not take on the Thunder, but instead the Warriors. Russell Westbrook’s return to Oklahoma City will be one of the most hyped games of the regular season. Perhaps opening night?